Moore Kuehn Encourages CNSL, PCTI, BSQR, and PXD Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings has agreed to merge with affiliates of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation. Under the proposed transaction, Consolidated Communications shareholders will receive $4.70 in cash per share.

PCTEL has agreed to merge with Amphenol Corporation. Under the proposed transaction, PCTEL shareholders will receive $7.00 in cash per share.

Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR)

Bsquare Corporation has agreed to merge with Kontron America. Under the proposed transaction, Bsquare Corporation shareholders will receive $1.90 in cash per share.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources has agreed to merge with Exxon Mobil. Under the proposed transaction Pioneer Natural Resources shareholders will receive $253.00 in cash per share.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected]. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

[email protected]

(212) 709-8245

SOURCE MOORE KUEHN