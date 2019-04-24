Moore Kuehn Encourages Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Investors to Contact Law Firm for Possible Claims Against Officers and Directors

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Esperion made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Esperion made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Esperion's cholesterol-lowering medication, bempedoic acid, entailed serious undisclosed safety risks, including death; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Esperion's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a public American pharmaceutical company focused on the development of bempedoic acid.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders to contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at fmoore@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims.

