Moore Kuehn Encourages GV, WDR, INFO, and DL Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities litigation law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV)

A tender offer expiring on December 29th was commenced by First Reserve to acquire Goldfield for $7.00 per share. The solicitation statements filed with the SEC in support of the acquisition may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial entered into a merger agreement with Macquarie Asset Management, under which Macquarie would acquire all of the outstanding shares of Waddell & Reed for $25.00 per share.

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of IHS Markit common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 shares of S&P Global common stock.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: DL)

China Distance Education announced that it has agreed o be acquired by Champion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, China Distance stockholders will receive approximately $2.45 in cash for each ordinary share of China Distance stock owned and $9.80 in cash for each American depositary share owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245.

