MOORE KUEHN ENCOURAGES HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC. INVESTORS TO CONTACT LAW FIRM

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

07 Aug, 2023, 17:04 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

  • Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW)

Hayward Holdings is a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automated systems.

The investigation concerns statements and/or omissions that: (i) Hayward Holdings and its management had engaged in a channel-stuffing scheme designed to artificially boost Hayward Holdings' short-term sales and earnings; (ii) Hayward Holdings had flooded its channel partners with inventory that they did not want or need at a level that far outpaced then-existing consumer demand; (iii) Hayward Holdings' channel partners were suffering from an inventory glut as a result of the channel-stuffing scheme that would require a massive de-stocking in the second half of 2022; (iv) Hayward Holdings' channel-stuffing scheme had cannibalized future sales, materially impairing Hayward Holdings' ability to sell to its customers; (v) the demand for pool equipment had slowed down, which, combined with flooding channel partners with more inventory, led to an inventory glut and the need for these channel partners to reduce inventory levels; and (vi) as a result of the above, Hayward Holdings' projected 2022 financial results were not achievable and lacked a reasonable basis in fact.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) securities, even minimal shares, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Fletcher Moore by email at [email protected].

Moore Kuehn PLLC is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in shareholder derivative and consumer litigation for plaintiffs. Additional information about the firm can be found at www.moorekuehn.com

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Moore Kuehn PLLC
Fletcher Moore, Esq.
(212) 709-8245
[email protected]

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC

