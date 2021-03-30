Moore Kuehn Encourages HWCC, MX, BOWX, and AJAX Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Houston Wire & Cable Company ( NASDAQ: HWCC)

Houston Wire & Cable Company has agreed to be acquired by Omni Cable. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Houston Wire & Cable will receive $5.30 in cash per share.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor has agreed to be acquired by South Dearborn. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Magnachip will receive $29.00 in cash per share.

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BOWX)

BowX Acquisition Corp. has agreed to merge with WeWork. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of BowX will own approximately 6.1% of the combined company.

Ajax I (NYSE: AJAX)

Ajax I has agreed to merge with Cazoo Holdings. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Ajax I will own only 10% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245.

Moore Kuehn is a New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

[email protected]

(212) 709-8245

