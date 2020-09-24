Moore Kuehn Encourages Investors of CODX, LVS, or WRTC to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims involving directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties related to whether insiders caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that:

Co-Diagnostics made and false and misleading statements regarding the accuracy of their COVID tests. Press releases were publish claiming that Co-Diagnostics' COVID-19 tests were 100% accurate. Thereafter, various reputable sources published reports or issued statements challenging and contradicting Co-Diagnostics' claims that its COVID-19 tests were 100% accurate. As a result, on May 14, 2020, the Company's stock price plummeted from its record high of $29.72 per share.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS)

On September 16, 2020, Bloomberg reported that the Company's Singapore casino, Marina Bay Sands, "has hired a law firm to conduct a new investigation into employee transfers of more than $1 billion in gamblers' money to third parties." The article also stated that Singapore's Casino Regulatory Authority had identified "weaknesses in [Marina Bay Sands'] casino control measures pertaining to fund transfers." On this news, the Company's stock price fell $2.18 per share, or 4%, to close at $49.67 per share on September 16, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. - (NASDAQ: WRTC)

Wrap made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had concealed the results of the LAPD BolaWrap pilot program, which demonstrated that the BolaWrap was ineffective, expensive, and sparingly used in the field; and (2) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, investors suffered damages.

If you own CODX, LVS, or WRTC please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost or obligation to you. Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers.

