Moore Kuehn Encourages IPVF, NGCA, SC, and GTS Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE: IPVF)

InterPrivate III has agreed to merge with Aspiration. Under the proposed transaction, InterPrivate III shareholders will own only 11% of the combined company.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: NGCA)

NextGen II has agreed to merge with Virgin Orbit. Under the proposed transaction, Next Gen II shareholders will only own 10.4% of the combined company.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC)

Santander Consumer USA has agreed to merge with Santander Holdings USA. Under the proposed transaction, Santander Consumer USA shareholders will receive $41.50 in cash per share.

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS)

Triple-S Management has agreed to merge with GuideWell.Under the proposed transaction, Triple-S Management shareholders will receive $36.00 in cash per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

[email protected]

(212) 709-8245

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Related Links

moorekuehn.com

