MOORE KUEHN ENCOURAGES LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. INVESTORS TO CONTACT LAW FIRM

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ("Live Nation" or the "Company") (NYSE: LYV )

On November 18, 2022, The New York Times reported that the DOJ had opened an antitrust investigation into Ticketmaster and Live Nation after the ticketing platform's systems crashed during a highly-anticipated presale for Taylor Swift tickets. The ensuing chaos of disappointed "Swifties" highlighted Live Nation's power over the live music industry, exacerbating complaints that the Company has "constrained competition and harmed consumers."

Then, on February 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time, NPR reported that, following Congressional hearings, the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights wrote to the DOJ, presenting evidence that "Live Nation is harming America's music industry." The letter cited issues with Live Nation's pricing models and fees, increasingly long contracts with competitors, and retaliatory behavior against artists and venues that don't want to work with it. The senators "encourage[d]" the DOJ to take action if it found Live Nation had "walled itself off from competitive pressure at the expense of the industry and fans."

Then, on July 28, 2023 at 3:13 p.m. Eastern time, Politico reported that the DOJ "could file an antitrust lawsuit against [Live Nation and Ticketmaster] by the end of the year, according to three people with knowledge of the matter." Politico further reported that the DOJ complaint is expected to allege that "the entertainment giant is abusing its power over the live music industry."

