Moore Kuehn Encourages LM, RESI, ETFC, and IOTS Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders.

Legg Mason (NYSE: LM)

Legg Mason has agreed to be acquired by Franklin Resources (BEN). Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Legg Mason will receive $50.00 for every share of Legg Mason owned.

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI)

Front Yard has agreed to be acquired by Amherst Residential. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Front Yard will receive $12.50 for every share of Front Yard owned.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC)

E*TRADE has agreed to be acquired by Morgan Stanley (MS). Under the proposed transaction shareholders of E*TRADE will receive 1.0432 shares of Morgan Stanley for every share of E*TRADE owned.

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS)

Adesto Technologies has agreed to be acquired by Dialog Semiconductor. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Adesto will receive $12.55 for every share of Adesto owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

