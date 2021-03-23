Moore Kuehn Encourages NTEC, KSU, SNX, and SPRT Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Intec Pharma Ltd. ( NASDAQ: NTEC)

Intec Pharma has agreed to merge with Decoy Biosystems. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Intec will own approximately 25% of the combined company.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU)

Kansas City Southern has agreed to be acquired by Canadian Pacific Railway. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Kansas City Southern will receive 0.489 shares of Canadian Pacific and $90.00 in cash per share.

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX)

SYNNEX Corporation has agreed to merge with Tech Data Corporation. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of SYNNEX will own approximately 55% of the combined company.

Support.com has agreed to merge with Greenidge Generation Holdings. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Support.com will own only 8% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

[email protected]

(212) 709-8245

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC