Moore Kuehn Encourages OACB, VGII, GDP, and MPHX Investors to Contact Law Firm

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: OACB)

Oak Tree II has agreed to merge with Alvotech. Under the proposed transaction, Oak Tree II shareholders will own only 11% of the combined company.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: VGII)

Virgin Group II has agreed to merge with Grove Collaborative. Under the proposed transaction, Virgin Group II shareholders will own only 21% of the combined company.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum has agreed to merge with Paloma Partners VI Holdings. Under the proposed transaction, Goodrich Petroleum shareholders will receive $23.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Goodrich Petroleum's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

MPB BHC, INC. (OTC: MPHX)

MPB has agreed to merge with Alerus. Under the proposed transaction, MPB shareholders will receive 0.74 shares of Alerus per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

