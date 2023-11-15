Moore Kuehn Encourages PCTI, MRTX, CSTR, and BBAI Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

PCTEL has agreed to merge with Amphenol Corporation. Under the proposed transaction PCTEL shareholders will receive $7.00 in cash per share.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics has agreed to merge with Bristol Myers Squibb. Under the proposed transaction, Mirati Therapeutics shareholders will receive $58.00 in cash and a CVR of up to $12.00 per share.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings has agreed to merge with Old National Bancorp. Under the proposed transaction CapStar shareholders will receive 1.155 shares of Old National common stock per share.

BigBear.ai Holdings has agreed to merge with Pangiam Intermediate Holdings. Under the proposed transaction BigBear.ai will acquire Pangiam for approximately $70 million in an all-stock transaction.

