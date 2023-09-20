MOORE KUEHN ENCOURAGES PLANET FITNESS INC. INVESTORS TO CONTACT LAW FIRM

News provided by

MOORE KUEHN

20 Sep, 2023, 23:57 ET

Moore Kuehn PLLC Is Investigating:

  • Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT).
  • *Shareholders should contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at [email protected].

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The investigation involves a sudden announcement regarding the departure of Planet Fitness Inc. (stock ticker: PLNT) CEO, Chris Rondeau, who had been with the company for an extended period. This decision was initiated by the Company's Board, citing the need for a "transition to new leadership." It's important to note that no permanent successor had been identified at the time of the announcement.

In January and February 2023, The Bear Cave had issued reports that brought attention to various concerns surrounding the fitness franchise. These reports included information about consumer grievances related to overbilling, fraudulent transactions, excessive fees, memberships that were difficult to cancel, and inquiries from multiple State Attorneys General Offices.  Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. stock dropped more than 14% in intraday trading on September 15, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Planet Fitness Inc. (stock ticker: PLNT)  securities, even minimal shares, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Fletcher Moore by email at [email protected].

Moore Kuehn PLLC is a New York-based plaintiffs' contingency law firm concentrating in shareholder derivative and consumer litigation. Additional information about the firm can be found at www.moorekuehn.com

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Moore Kuehn PLLC
Fletcher Moore, Esq.
(212) 709-8245
[email protected]

SOURCE MOORE KUEHN

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.