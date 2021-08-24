Moore Kuehn Encourages SAFM, ANAT, SIC, and XENT Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM)

Sanderson Farms has agreed to merge with Cargill. Under the proposed transaction, Sanderson Farms shareholders will receive $203.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Sanderson Farms' board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAT)

American National Group has agreed to merge with Brookfield Reinsurance. Under the proposed transaction, American National Group shareholders will receive $190.00 in cash per share.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC)

Select Interior Concepts has agreed to merge with Sun Capital. Under the proposed transaction, Select Interior Concepts shareholders will receive $14.50 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Select Interior Concepts' board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT)

Intersect ENT has agreed to merge with Medtronic. Under the proposed transaction, Intersect ENT shareholders will receive $28.25 in cash per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

