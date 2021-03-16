Moore Kuehn Encourages SLGG, GNMK, STAY, and NBLX Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Super League Gaming, Inc. ( NASDAQ: SLGG)

Super League Gaming has agreed to merge with Mobcrush Streaming. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Mobcrush will receive 0.528 shares of Super League per share.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics has agreed to be acquired by Roche Holdings. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of GenMark will receive $24.05 per share.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY)

Extended Stay America has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Extended Stay will receive $19.50 per share.

Noble Midstream Partners, LP (NASDAQ: NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners has agreed to be acquired by Chevron Corporation. Under the proposed transaction, unitholders of Noble Midstream will receive 0.1393 shares of Chevron per unit.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

