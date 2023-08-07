MOORE KUEHN ENCOURAGES TINGO GROUP, INC. INVESTORS TO CONTACT LAW FIRM

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

Tingo Group, Inc. ("Tingo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TIO)

On June 6, 2023, Hindenburg Research published a report titled "Tingo Group: Fake Farmers, Phones, and Financials: The Nigerian Empire That Isn't." Therein, Hindenburg disclosed, among other things, that Tingo "is an exceptionally obvious scam with completely fabricated financials."

Hindenburg further stated that Dozy Mmobuosi appears to have fabricated his biographical claim, including that he developed the first mobile payment app in Nigeria and that he received a PhD in rural advancement from a Malaysian university in 2007.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $1.23, or 48.2%, to close at $1.32 per share on June 6, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Tingo Group securities, even minimal shares, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Fletcher Moore by email at [email protected].

Moore Kuehn PLLC is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in shareholder derivative and consumer litigation for plaintiffs. Additional information about the firm can be found at www.moorekuehn.com

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Moore Kuehn PLLC

Fletcher Moore, Esq.

(212) 709-8245

[email protected]

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC