Moore Kuehn Encourages VSLR, GRAF, BDGE, and MXIM, Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities litigation law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MXIM)

Maxim has agreed to merge with Analog Devices. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Maxim will receive 0.630 of an Analog share for each share of Maxim they own.

Vivint has agreed to merge with Sunrun. Under the terms of the agreement, each share of Vivint Solar will be exchanged for 0.55 shares of Sunrun. Shareholders will be subject to the future price fluctuation of Sunrun's stock price.

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE: GRAF)

Graf has agreed to merge with Velodyne Lidar. Under the terms of the agreement, Graf will acquire Velodyne through a reverse merger in which Velodyne is ascribed an enterprise value of approximately $1.6 billion and equity value of approximately $1.8 billion.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp has agreed to merge with Dime Community Bancshare. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Bridge will own approximately 48% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

