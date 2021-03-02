Moore Kuehn Encourages WIFI, FAII, NGAC, and VACQ Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Boingo Wireless, Inc. ( NASDAQ: WIFI)

Boingo Wireleshas agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Digital Colony Management. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Boingo will receive $14.00 per share.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: FAII)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has agreed to merge with Wilco Holdco. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Fortress Value will own only 16.6% of the combined company.

NexGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NGAC)

NexGen Acquisition Corporation has agreed to merge with Xos, Inc. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of NexGen will own just 19.1% of the combined company.

Vector Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: VACQ)

Vector Acquisition Corporation has agreed to merge with Rocket Lab USA. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Vector Acquisition will retain 7% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

