Moore Kuehn Encourages XLNX, ZAGG, EIGI, and TCF Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders.

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding AMD's acquisition of Xilinx, which may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Xilinx will receive 1.7234 shares of AMD per share.

ZAGG Inc. (NASDAQ: ZAGG)

ZAGG has agreed to be acquired by a group led by Evercel, Inc. Under the proposed transaction, ZAGG shareholders will receive $4.50 per share and an additional $0.25 per share if certain conditions are met.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI)

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding Clearlake Capital Group's acquisition of Endurance International Group. Upon completion of the merger, Endurance shareholders will receive $9.50 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Endurance's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF)

TCF Financial has agreed to be acquired by Huntington Bancshares. Under the proposed transaction, TCF shareholders will receive 3.0028 shares of Huntington.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

