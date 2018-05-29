Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces an Investigation Involving Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties by Officers and Directors of Akorn, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC is investigating potential claims for breach of fiduciary duty involving the directors and officers of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX). On February 26, 2018 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ("Fresenius") announced it is conducting an investigation into alleged breaches of FDA data integrity requirements at Akorn Inc. Shareholders may be entitled to certain corporate governance reforms.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Akorn insiders caused the company to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Akorn's failure to comply with FDA data integrity requirements would jeopardize Fresenius's acquisition of Akorn; (2) the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and (3) as a result, the Company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders of Akorn to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to www.moorekuehn.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

