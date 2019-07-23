Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNK)

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims involving the directors and officers of United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by People's United Financial, Inc.("People's"). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of United Financial will receive 0.875 shares of People's common stock for each share of United Financial stock they own.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether United Financial's Board 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek an increased share price, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of United Financial shareholders.

If you own common stock of United Financial and purchased before July 15, 2019, please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

