Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigations of AAC Holdings (NYSE: AAC), American Renal Associates Holdings (NYSE: ARA), Teledoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and Inogen (NASDAQ: INGN)

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims involving the directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to whether these insiders, as alleged in federal securities lawsuits, caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that:

AAC Holdings (AAC)

(i) AAC's internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures was inadequate to accurately reflect various adjustments; and (ii) AAC consequently misstated financial and operating results in its annual reports for fiscal years 2016 and 2017, as well as all quarterly reports throughout 2017 and 2018.

American Renal Associates (ARA)

(1) issues with American Renal's accounting processes would give rise to an SEC investigation into the same, and increased regulatory scrutiny; and (2) American Renal's financial statements for fiscal years 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, among others, were false and could not be relied upon.

Teledoc Health (TDOC)

(i) CFO, Hirschhorn, was engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a subordinate; (ii) Hirschhorn and this subordinate engaged in insider trading to provide themselves with undue benefits; and (iii) Hirschhorn caused the subordinate to receive promotions for which she was unqualified.

Inogen (INGN)

(i) Inogen had overstated the size of the total addressable market for its portable oxygen concentrators; (ii) Inogen had falsely attributed its sales growth to the strong sales acumen of its salesforce; (iii) the growth in Inogen's domestic business-to-business sales to home medical equipment providers was inflated; and (iv) very little of Inogen's business was actually coming from the more stable Medicare market.

If you own AAC, ARA, TDOC, or INGS stock, please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

