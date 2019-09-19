Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigations of CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS), Burford Capital Limited (OTC: BRFRF), and Textron, Inc. (NYSE: TXT)

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims involving the directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to whether these insiders, as alleged in federal securities lawsuits, caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that:

CBS Corporation (CBS)

(1) CBS executives, including the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Leslie "Les" Moonves, had engaged in widespread workplace sexual harassment; (2) CBS's enforcement of its own purported policies was inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; and (3) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject CBS to heightened legal liability and impede the ability of key CBS personnel to execute the company's business strategy.

Burford Capital Limited (BRFRF)

(1) Burford Capital has been manipulating its metrics, including return on invested capital ("ROIC") and internal rate of return ("IRR"), to create a misleading picture of investment returns to investors; and (2) these manipulations hid the fact that the Company is at high risk for a liquidity crunch and is already arguably insolvent.

On August 7, 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that "U.S. short-seller Muddy Waters accused the litigation-finance firm Burford Capital Ltd. . . . of poor governance and mismarking the value of legal cases it invests in, wiping around 50% off the value of the U.K. firm's shares."

Textron, Inc. (TXT)

(1) end-market sales of Arctic Cat Inc. products were slowing, resulting in a massive glut of old Arctic Cat inventory on dealers' floors; and (2) in order to clear out this old inventory, Textron provided significant price discounts, which negatively impacted Textron's earnings.

