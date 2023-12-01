Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages DocGo Inc. Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

* DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO)

DocGo offers mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. According to the complaint, in spring 2023, New York City awarded DocGo a no-bid $432 million contract (the "Relocation Contract") that took effect in early May 2023.

The DocGo investigation concerns alleged false and/or misleading statements and/or a failure to disclose that: (i) DocGo's executive hiring processes were inadequate to fully review and vet the professional and academic backgrounds of job candidates; (ii) this increased the likelihood of disruptive executive turnover; (iii) contrary to DocGo's representations to investors, DocGo had overstated the efficacy of its mobile health and medical transportation services; and (iv) all of the above, once revealed, was likely to subject DocGo to significant reputational and/or regulatory scrutiny that would negatively impact DocGo's financial position and/or prospects.

The DocGo investigation also concerns allegations that on July 30, 2023, The New York Times, published an article reporting that "[l]ocal authorities have expressed frustration at the lack of coordination between DocGo and agencies that could provide services to the migrants; local security guards hired by DocGo have repeatedly threatened the migrants; and finding steady work has been nearly impossible." The DocGo class action lawsuit alleges that following the publication of The New York Times article, the price of DocGo stock fell more than 6%.

