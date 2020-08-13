Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of GWRE, VXRT, or FE to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims involving directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties related to whether insiders caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that:

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE)

The Company's transition to the cloud was not going well; that Guidewire's cloud-based products needed to be improved to meet customer needs and catch-up with rival systems; that the Company's failed transition to the cloud was also hurting Guidewire's traditional on-premise business; and as a result, Guidewire's revenue guidance, including guidance principally based on significantly increasing demand for the Company's cloud-based products, was baseless and unattainable.

During spring 2020, Vaxart began developing a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. On June 26, 2020, Vaxart announced that it had been selected for Operation Warp Speed, the federal initiative to develop a drug for the coronavirus. Then, on July 25, 2020, The New York Times published an article clarifying that "Vaxart is not among the companies selected to receive significant financial support from Warp Speed." On this news, the Company's share price fell as much as 20% on July 27, 2020, the next trading day, and closed at $11.16 per share.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE)

The Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by issuing materially false and misleading statements regarding FirstEnergy's internal controls, business practices and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants touted FirstEnergy's legislative "solutions" to problems with its nuclear facilities but failed to disclose that these "solutions" centered on an illicit campaign to corrupt high-profile state legislators in order to secure legislation favoring the Company.

