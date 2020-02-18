Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of IRBT, TWTR and WORK to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims involving directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to whether insiders, as alleged in federal securities lawsuits, caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that:

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT)

(1) iRobot's explosive growth was not based on increased demand, expanding margins, and product innovations, as it claimed, but rather based on channel stuffing; (2) the Company attempted to conceal its actions by acquiring its distributors in Europe and Asia; and (3) these acquisitions were designed to clean up the company's global inventory and mask falling demand.

(1) while Twitter represented that it "fixed" certain issues relating to user choice settings designed to target advertising were not working as intended; and (2) the changes implemented to fix these issues adversely affected Twitter's ability to target advertising, including the targeting of advertising through its Mobile App Promotion product, which caused a material decline in advertising revenue.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK)

(1) the Company's Slack Platform was susceptible to recurring service-level disruptions; (2) such disruptions were increasingly likely to occur as Slack scaled its services to a larger user base; (3) Slack provides credits even if a customer was not specifically affected by service-level disruptions; and (4) any service-level disruptions would have a material adverse impact on Slack's financial results.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC