Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of KEM, ARQL, THOR, and LOGM to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders:

KEMET Corp. (NYSE: KEM)

The investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of KEMET in connection with the proposed sale of KEMET to Yageo. Under the terms of the proposed sale, KEMET shareholders will receive $27.20 per share.

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL)

The investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of ArQule in connection with the proposed sale of ArQule to a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ARQL shareholders will receive $20 per share.

Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR)

The investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Synthorx in connection with the proposed sale of Synthorx to Sanofi. Under the terms of the proposed sale, shareholders of Synthorx will receive $68.00 per share.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM)

The investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of LogMeIn in connection with the proposed sale of LogMeIn to affiliates of Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital. Under the terms of the proposed sale, LogMeIn shareholders will receive $86.05 per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek an increased share price, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

