Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of PGEN or TCMD to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims involving directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties related to whether insiders caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that:

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN)

The Company was using pure methane as feedstock for its announced yields for its methanotroph bioconversion platform instead of natural gas, that yields from natural gas as a feedstock were substantially lower than the aforementioned pure methane yields, that due to the substantial price difference between pure methane and natural gas, pure methane was not a commercially viable feedstock, that the Company's financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 were false and could not be relied upon, that the Company had material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting, that the Company was under investigation by the SEC since October 2018. Therefore, public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD)

(1) while Tactile publicly touted a $4 plus billion or $5 plus billion market opportunity, the total addressable market for Tactile's medical devices was materially smaller; (2) to induce sales growth and share gains, Tactile and/or its employees were engaged in illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities in violation of applicable federal and state rules and public payer regulations; (3) the foregoing illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities increased the risk of a Medicare audit of Tactile's claims and criminal and civil liability; (4) Tactile's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and that as a result of the foregoing, (5) Defendants' public statements, including its year-over-year revenue growth and the purported growth drivers, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you own PGEN or TCMD please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245.

