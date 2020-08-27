Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of POR, LX, PLAN, and XELA to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims involving directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties related to whether insiders caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information, among other things, that:

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR)

The investigation focuses on possible false and/or misleading statements and/or failure to disclose information pertinent to investors. Portland General Electric admitted on August 24, 2020, that it had suffered losses of $127 million due to "energy trades during 2020, with increasing volume accumulating late in the second quarter and into the third quarter, resulting in significant exposure to the Company." On this news, shares of Portland General Electric fell by more than 8% on August 25, 2020.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX)

The investigation focuses on possible false and/or misleading statements and/or failure to disclose information pertinent to investors. According to a recent report, the Company reported "unfathomably low" delinquency rates by engaging in a scheme in which it provided funds to borrowers in default to make their payments. The report claims that the Company's web traffic is far too low to match its purported growth.

The investigation focuses on possible false and misleading statements to the market. According to a federal securities lawsuit, Anaplan suffered from challenges in both its sales organization and strategic execution. The Company failed to close major deals due to these challenges. These failures made the Company's claim of "calculated billings growth" baseless.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA)

The investigation focuses on possible false and misleading statements to the market. Exela's recent financial statements required restatement to fix. These errors affected the Company's statements for the 12 months ended December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018, and the quarterly statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements may have been false and materially misleading.

If you own these stocks, please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. For more information, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-shareholder-derivative-litigation/

