Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of UAA, MTCH, and BUD to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims involving directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to whether insiders, as alleged in federal securities lawsuits, caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that:

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

(1) Under Armour shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier, including to keep pace with their long-running year-over-year 20% net revenue growth; and (2) the Company had been under investigation by and cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission since at least July 2017.

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

(1) that the Company used fake love interest ads to convince customers to buy and upgrade subscriptions; (2) that the Company made it difficult and confusing for consumers to cancel their subscriptions; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny; and (4) that the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD)

(1) cost-cutting measures the Company had put in place had run their course; (2) the devaluation of key emerging market currencies and input cost inflation was having a material adverse effect on the Company's margins, EBITDA and profitability; (3) Anheuser-Busch had been experiencing less than expected growth and profits in certain key markets; (4) Anheuser-Busch was not going to be able to maintain its then current dividend and still meet its deleveraging targets; and (5) Anheuser-Busch was at risk of having its credit ratings downgraded.

