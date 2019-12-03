Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Liberty Property Trust (LPT), Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO), Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX), Carolina Trust BancShares (CART), and Highlands Bankshares (HLND) Investors to Contact Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims involving the directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the following companies' entry into merger agreements:

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LPT)

Liberty Property has agreed to be acquired by Prologis. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Liberty will receive 0.675 shares of Prologis for every share of Liberty owned.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRTO)

Proteon Therapeutics has agreed to be acquired by ArTara. Under the proposed transaction Proteon stockholders will own approximately 10% of the combined company, while ArTara holders and new investors will own approximately 90%.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RARX)

Ra Pharmaceuticals has agreed to be acquired by UCB S.A. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Ra will receive $48.00 for every share of Ra owned.

Carolina Trust BancShares (NASDAQ: CART)

Carolina Trust has agreed to be acquired by Carolina Financial. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Carolina Trust will receive 0.30 shares of Carolina Financial or $10.57 in cash for every share of Carolina Trust owned.

Highlands Bankshares (OTC: HLND)

Highlands Bankshares has agreed to be acquired by First Community Bankshares. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Highlands will receive 0.2703 shares of First Community for every share of Highlands owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek an increased share price, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

