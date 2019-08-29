Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE), Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK), and Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) Investors to Contact Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims involving the directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the following companies' entry into merger agreements:

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE: NRE)

NorthStar has agreed to be acquired by AXA Investment Managers. Under the terms of the proposed transaction shareholders of NorthStar will receive $1.68 plus the U.S. Dollar equivalent of €9.26 and £3.82 (projected to be $17.03) for every share of NorthStar stock owned.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: TRK)

Speedway has agreed to be acquired by Sonic Financial Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed transaction shareholders of Speedway will receive $19.75 in cash for every share of Speedway stock owned.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO)

Carrizo Oil has agreed to be acquired by Callon Petroleum Co. ("CPE"). Under the terms of the proposed transaction shareholders of Carrizo Oil will receive 2.05 shares of CPE for every Carrizo Oil share they own.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of NRE, TRK, and CRZO 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek an increased share price, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Related Links

http://www.moorekuehn.com

