Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages NTGN, HXL, FSB, and WMGI Investors to Contact Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN)

Neon Therapeutics has agreed to be acquired by BioNTech SE (BNTX). Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Neon Therapeutics will receive 0.063 American Depository Shares, which are equivalent to one ordinary share of BioNTech for every share of Neon owned.

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL)

Hexcel has agreed to be acquired by Woodward, Inc. (WWD). Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Hexel will receive 0.625 shares of Woodward for every share of Hexcel owned. Upon completion of the merger, shareholders of Hexcel will own only 45% (apx.) of the combined company.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE: FSB)

Franklin Financial has agreed to be acquired by FB Financial Corporation (FBK). Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Franklin Financial will receive 0.9650 shares of FB Financial and $2.00 in cash for every share of Franklin Financial owned.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ: WMGI)

Wright Medical has agreed to be acquired by Stryker Corporation. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Wright Medical will receive $30.75 for every share of Wright Medical owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be only a small window of time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC