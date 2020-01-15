Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages PRMW, DERM, CBB, and HABT Investors to Contact Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be only a small window of time to enforce your rights:

Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ: PRMW)

Primo has agreed to be acquired by Cott Corporation (COT). Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Primo will receive $5.04 in cash and 0.6549 common shares of Cott, or, $14.00 in cash, or, 1.0229 common shares of Cott per Primo common for every share of Primo owned.

Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM)

Dermira has agreed to be acquired by Eli Lilly (LLY). Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Dermira will receive $18.75 for every share of Dermira owned.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE: CBB)

Cincinnati Bell has agreed to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP). Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Cincinnati Bell will receive $10.50 for every share of Cincinnati Bell owned.

The Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ: HABT)

Habit Restaurants has agreed to be acquired by Yum! Brands (YUM). Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Habit Restaurants will receive $4.00 for every share of Habit owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek an increased share price, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

