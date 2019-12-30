Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Tiffany & Co. (TIF), TD Ameritrade (AMTD), Tech Data Corp. (TECD), and MutualFirst Financial (MFSF) Investors to Contact Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders:

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF)

Tiffany & Co. has agreed to be acquired by LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SE. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Tiffany will receive $135.00 for every share of Tiffany owned.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ: AMTD)

TD Ameritrade has agreed to be acquired by Charles Schwab. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of TD Ameritrade will receive 1.0837 shares of Charles Schwab for every share of TD Ameritrade owned.

Tech Data Corp. (NASDAQ: TECD)

Tech Data has agreed to be acquired by Tiger Midco. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Tech Data will receive $130.00 for every share of Tech Data owned.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ: MFSF)

MutualFirst Financial has agreed to be acquired by Northwest Bancshares. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of MutualFirst will receive 2.4 shares of Northwest Bancshares for every share of MutualFirst owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek an increased share price, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (917) 818-3045. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(917) 818-3045

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC

