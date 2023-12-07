Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages UiPath, Inc. Investors to Contact Law Firm

News provided by

MOORE KUEHN

07 Dec, 2023, 20:30 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

* UiPath, Inc. ("UiPath" or the "Company") (NYSE: PATH)

The investigation concerns a failure to disclose (1) that UiPath had enacted a widespread discounting program prior to the IPO, which had the effect of temporarily boosting the Company's revenue and ARR metrics, cannibalizing its future sales, eroding the Company's margins, and increasing the risk of client churn; (2) that UiPath's actual total addressable market was not as large as portrayed because many companies included in the market survey did not need the type of high-cost, high-functionality automation products offered by the Company; (3) that UiPath was losing customers to Microsoft, ServiceNow, SAP, Salesforce, IBM, and other established enterprise software vendors that were building automation into their platforms; (4) that UiPath was losing customers due to the increased availability of lowcode automation software offered by vendors, such as Microsoft's Power Automate software, which were capable of addressing the majority of customer use cases at a fraction of the price of UiPath's products and services; (5) that UiPath was suffering from a loss of channel sales due to strained relationships with the Company's partners as a result of increased competition between UiPath and these partners; and (6) as a result, positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On April 21, 2021, UiPath completed its IPO, raising more than $1.5 billion in gross proceeds. More than half of all shares sold in the IPO were sold by Company insiders, including CEO Daniel Dines, who sold more than $77 million worth of Company shares in the IPO.

If you own UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH) please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at [email protected].  There is no cost to you.  Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers.
Please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-shareholder-derivative-litigation/

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Fletcher Moore, Esq.
[email protected] 
(212) 709-8245

SOURCE MOORE KUEHN

Also from this source

Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. Investors to Contact Law Firm

Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. Investors to Contact Law Firm

Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against: * BioXcel Therapeutics,...
Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages FMC Corporation Investors to Contact Law Firm

Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages FMC Corporation Investors to Contact Law Firm

Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against: * FMC Corporation (NYSE:...
More Releases From This Source

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.