Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (VSI), Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG), Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (PRTO), and Roan Resources, Inc. (ROAN) Investors to Contact Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims involving the directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the following companies' entry into merger agreements:

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI)

Vitamin Shoppe has agreed to be acquired by Liberty Tax, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction shareholders of Vitamin Shoppe will receive $6.50 for every share of Vitamin Shoppe stock owned.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: JAG)

Jagged Peak has agreed to be acquired by Parsley Energy, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction shareholders of Jagged Peak will receive 0.447 shares of Parsley Energy for every share of Jagged Peak stock owned.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTO)

Proteon Therapeutics has agreed to be acquired by ArTara in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the merger agreement, current Proteon stockholders will own approximately 10% of the combined company, while ArTara security holders and new investors will own approximately 90% (on a fully diluted basis)

Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN)

Roan Resources has agreed to be acquired by Citizen Energy Operating, LLC an affiliate of Warburg Pincus LLC, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.0 billion, including Roan's funded net debt of approximately $780 million as of September 30, 2019.



Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek an increased share price, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

