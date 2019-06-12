Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Investors to Contact Firm Regarding Possible Claims Against WYNN's Board

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Wynn insiders caused the company to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wynn's founder and CEO, Stephen A. Wynn, had engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct with respect to Wynn employees, including instances of sexual assault; (2) discovery of the foregoing misconduct would subject Wynn to heightened regulatory scrutiny and jeopardize CEO Stephen A. Wynn's tenure at the company; and (3) as a result, Wynn's shares traded at artificially inflated prices.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders of Wynn to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to www.moorekuehn.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC

