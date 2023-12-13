Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Xponential Fitness, Inc. Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

* Xponential Fitness, Inc. ("Xponential" or the "Company") (NYSE: XPOF)

The investigation concerns allegations of material omissions and misrepresentations from Company officers and/or directors regarding the Company's financial health and viability.

On June 26, 2023, Fuzzy Panda Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Xponential is "hiding the fact that many of their brands and franchisees are struggling." The report further alleges that, despite CEO claims that the Company has "never closed a store," Fuzzy Panda found over 30 permanently closed stores. Fuzzy Panda also claims that franchise documents suggest that 8 out of every 10 Xponential brands are losing money monthly, with over half of Xponential studios never making a positive financial return.

On this news, Xponential's stock price fell $9.39, or 37.4%, to close at $15.72 per share on June 27, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on December 11, 2023, Xponential disclosed that it "was contacted by the Securities and Exchange Commission" requesting that the Company provide the SEC "with certain documents."

On this news, Xponential's stock price fell more than 14% during intraday trading on December 11, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

