Moore Kuehn PLLC Investigates Electric Zoo, Its Owners, Operators, Organizers, Promoters, Affiliates and Subsidiaries, Made Events, And/ Or Avant Gardner

News provided by

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

06 Sep, 2023, 18:14 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn PLLC, a New York City law firm representing plaintiffs and consumers in class action and other contingency fee litigation, is investigating the owners and operators of Electric Zoo Festival regarding the below allegations.

Electric Zoo Festival is one of New York City's largest music festivals that took place this year over Labor Day weekend on Randall's Island.

Electric Zoo organizer Avant Gardner announced around 6:30 p.m. Sunday that admission on its third day was closed, denying access to an unknown number of music fans just days after abruptly canceling the start of the 3-day event.

Organizers had to close the gate after they said the venue had reached capacity. "It is with deep regret that we need to inform you that due to the challenges caused by Friday's cancelation, we have reached our venue's capacity earlier than anticipated for today, Sunday," read a post from the organizers on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell stated: "We had 88,000 people attend over capacity." 

If you purchased a ticket and have yet to receive a full refund and were denied access to Electric Zoo on Friday, September 1, 2023 or Sunday, September 3, 2023, please email [email protected].

Moore Kuehn PLLC is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in class actions and consumer litigation. Additional information about the firm can be found at www.moorekuehn.com

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Moore Kuehn PLLC
Fletcher Moore, Esq.
(212) 709-8245
[email protected]

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Also from this source

MOORE KUEHN ENCOURAGES LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. INVESTORS TO CONTACT LAW FIRM

MOORE KUEHN ENCOURAGES TINGO GROUP, INC. INVESTORS TO CONTACT LAW FIRM

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.