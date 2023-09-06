Moore Kuehn PLLC Investigates Electric Zoo, Its Owners, Operators, Organizers, Promoters, Affiliates and Subsidiaries, Made Events, And/ Or Avant Gardner

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn PLLC, a New York City law firm representing plaintiffs and consumers in class action and other contingency fee litigation, is investigating the owners and operators of Electric Zoo Festival regarding the below allegations.

Electric Zoo Festival is one of New York City's largest music festivals that took place this year over Labor Day weekend on Randall's Island.

Electric Zoo organizer Avant Gardner announced around 6:30 p.m. Sunday that admission on its third day was closed, denying access to an unknown number of music fans just days after abruptly canceling the start of the 3-day event.

Organizers had to close the gate after they said the venue had reached capacity. "It is with deep regret that we need to inform you that due to the challenges caused by Friday's cancelation, we have reached our venue's capacity earlier than anticipated for today, Sunday," read a post from the organizers on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell stated: "We had 88,000 people attend over capacity."

If you purchased a ticket and have yet to receive a full refund and were denied access to Electric Zoo on Friday, September 1, 2023 or Sunday, September 3, 2023, please email [email protected].

