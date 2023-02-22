Moore Ruble Yudell Completes 'The Barrington' Residential Community in Cherrywood, Ireland

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the heart of a new town created just outside of Dublin, Ireland, The Barrington residential community has opened for occupancy. This new, 212-unit community was designed by California-based Moore Ruble Yudell (MRY) in partnership with executive architecture firm Henry J. Lyons, based in Dublin. The internationally recognized firm, MRY, was hand-selected by the development team at Hines as a part of the large, multi-phase establishment of the new, mixed-use community of Cherrywood.

"Thanks to projects like The Barrington, Cherrywood has been recognized by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark, placing 1st in Europe in the mixed-use development category for 3 years running. Without the smart choices made by this outstanding design team, and Hines, we would not have been able to achieve such success," said Gary Corrigan, Managing Director, Hines Real Estate Ireland, the development firm behind the project.

With this new community establishment in mind, the Hines team selected multiple international design firms, including Moore Ruble Yudell, to assure the new community was established with a high level of design and planning. The MRY team supported Hines in the planning of the town in addition to the complete design of this housing offering.

The Barrington, as the property has been named by the Hines development team and their new management partner Hali, was one of four core components planned for the initial development of the Cherrywood Town Centre. Located just south of Dublin, adjacent to the Luas Lightrail's Green Line, Cherrywood was created primarily to deliver much-needed housing to the region. Recent housing reports in the country are projecting a shortage of more than 35,000-40,000 units per year, so the new units have come online at a critical time of importance.

At the building's exterior edge, The Barrington's perimeter conforms to the newly created urban grid while the interior open space offers a surprise as visitors arrive into animated courtyards with diverse scales and massing. The irregularly shaped courtyard echoes those found in older Dublin and is designed to maximize daylight into apartments and capture early morning and late afternoon light. Breaks in the east and west sides of the building walls are shaped to a residential scale and capture the sunlight and views. Centered on the western side block is the residents' entry lobby to the residents with resident amenities on the upper floors.

"For human beings visiting architecture is about an experience. Looking is only a piece of it, and at The Barrington, the experience unfolds as you move from the exterior periphery of the site into a vibrant, active courtyard with experiential zones designed to serve a range of resident needs," said O'Connor.

Amenities at the property include a lounge, a fitness center with an adjoining sauna, an entertainment room, a children's playroom, a co-working space, and interior courtyard complete with a playground, BBQ areas, and more.

The individual residences are all designed to offer unique vistas out onto the nearby Irish countryside and surrounding community of Cherrywood. More than half of the residences offer dual views to provide better access to sunlight. In support of the growing demand for new household establishment, all residences in the community are also provided fully furnished. Many of the studio, one, two, and three-bedroom units also built-in wardrobes, bespoke kitchens with high spec appliances, a separate modern bathroom, and a private balcony.

"We always saw this property as four houses in one, much like the four provinces of Ireland. By bringing the site down to four houses, around 50 residences each, we create a more intimate and unique experience for each resident, with all supportive amenities and access more directly correlated to each home," said James Mary O'Connor, a Principal with Moore Ruble Yudell and the leader of the project's design.

The landscape design was provided by Gross Max Landscape Architects and Niall Montgomery Architects and the construction team was Conack. All apartment bathrooms were constructed off-site, helping the community to be built at a faster speed with higher caliber detailing.

To learn more about this new community, and see unique floor plans and residential offerings, please visit https://www.hali.ie/cherrywood.

