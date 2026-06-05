Moore, Schulman & Moore Attorneys Named Among San Diego's Top Lawyers

SAN DIEGO, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC is proud to announce that three of the firm's highly respected family law attorneys David S. Schulman, founding partner, John H. Tannenberg, and Jeff L. Mangum, have been recognized by San Diego Magazine's Top Lawyers distinction.

Moore, Schulman & Moore Founding Partner, David Schulman Moore, Schulman & Moore Partner Kevin Polis

This recognition highlights the depth of experience, professional reputation, and trusted advocacy that continue to define Moore, Schulman & Moore as one of San Diego's leading family law firms. San Diego Magazine's Top Lawyers distinction has long served as a respected acknowledgement of attorneys who stand out in their fields and within the local legal community.

David Schulman, one of the firm's founding partners, has helped shape Moore, Schulman & Moore's longstanding reputation for excellence in complex family law matters. His leadership, legal knowledge, and decades of experience have been central to the firm's growth and continued success as San Diego's Family Law Experts®.

John Tannenberg, Of Counsel, brings a distinguished career and a reputation for thoughtful, strategic guidance in family law. His continued recognition reflects the high regard he has earned among peers, clients, and the broader legal community.

Jeff Mangum, Of Counsel, is known for his strong advocacy and extensive experience handling complex divorce and custody matters. His recognition by San Diego Magazine further reinforces his respected place among San Diego family law attorneys.

"We are incredibly proud to see our attorneys recognized for their work and the reputations they have built," says Moore, Schulman & Moore Founding Partner Erik Moore. "Each of these attorneys brings not only exceptional legal skill, but also the judgment, experience, and client-focused approach that families need when facing some of the most important decisions of their lives."

The recognition is especially meaningful because family law requires more than legal knowledge. It demands strategy, compassion, discretion, and the ability to guide clients through deeply personal and often high-stakes transitions. The inclusion of Schulman, Tannenberg, and Mangum among San Diego Magazine's Top Lawyers underscores the strength of Moore, Schulman & Moore's team and its continued commitment to excellence in family law. The firm has built its reputation on providing experienced, compassionate, and results-driven representation in divorces throughout San Diego County.

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SOURCE Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC