Moore, Schulman and Moore, APC is Proud to Announce that Two of their Most Experienced Family Law Attorneys are Recognized by The Best Lawyers® in America 2024

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Lawyers® 2024 recognizes John Tannenberg and Kevin Polis for their legal integrity and their distinction among their peers. Kevin says even though he has been honored with this award for the past five years, he does not take it for granted, "It is extremely rewarding to have your hard work and commitment to your clients recognized by the very people who stand across from you in the courtroom."

Best Lawyers® comprehensive peer-review survey is made up of more than 13.7 million confidential evaluations from the attorneys' peers. It has become universally regarded as the definitive guide for legal excellence.

John Tannenberg has a long history of being recognized for his professional accomplishments. He has been singled out by Best Lawyers® for the last 12 years and honored as one of the Best Lawyers of the Year for Family Law in 2023. He has the rare distinction of being a Fellow in the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) since 2012. There are 83 active Fellows in the Southern California Chapter of the AAML.

"This is an incredible honor to be recognized by the people who understand the true quality of the work that we do and the challenges we face day in and day out."

John Tannenberg has exclusively been practicing family law for almost four decades. Since 1990, John has been a certified family law specialist. He focuses on complicated litigation and mediation with high-profile clients. His extensive understanding of pivotal family law issues such as spousal and child support, custody and visitation, as well as paternity and prenuptial agreements make him a sought after lawyer in Southern California.

Kevin Polis is a skilled family lawyer who specializes in cases involving high asset divorce, complex litigation as well as custody issues. The State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization certifies him as a family law specialist. Kevin has also been instrumental in helping to pass an assembly bill to improve the divorce process, which led to him being honored as the Family Law Advocate of the Year by Consumer Business Review.

Kevin is committed to strong advocacy for his clients while prioritizing client success and satisfaction. He focuses on personalized solutions from basic to the most complex legal issues. He uses his range of skill sets with negotiations, mediations and litigation to meet the needs of his clients in the most effective and efficient way.

In 2023, Moore Schulman & Moore was recognized as a Tier 1 (highest) Law Firm in U.S, News & World Report's Best Law Firms®. "Our firm is very discriminating when it comes to hiring new attorneys. We actively seek out the most ethical, accomplished and committed attorneys in our area. Being an outstanding family law attorney is about more than just having a great legal mind, you also have to understand how to help people through what is often the most difficult times of their lives, says Founding Partner David Schulman.

The firm specializes in providing trusted legal guidance for people facing divorce and other family law matters with unparalleled client care. The firm's founders are all Board Certified Family Law Specialists with the California Board of Legal Specialization. Their recognitions include Super Lawyers, AV® Preeminent Peer Review Rated Law Firm, SDCBA 100 Percent Club, and San Diego Top Attorneys to name a few. Learn more at www.msmfamilylaw.com

