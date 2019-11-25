Moore, Schulman and Moore, APC Renews Its Pledge to Help Provide Life-Changing Surgeries for Children With Fresh Start Surgical Gifts

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Moore Schulman and Moore, APC Family Law group joined a ballroom of supporters to exceed Fresh Start Surgical Gift's fundraising goal by helping to raise almost $300,000! The 28th Annual 'Bootleggers Ball' celebrated some of the children and families that have benefited from medical procedures and followup therapy provided by the nonprofit. All of the donations given by the 240 guests go directly to organization's medial program.

One of the family law firm's founding partners, Erik Moore, has rallied Moore, Schulman and Moore, APC to support the nonprofit for more than a decade. Moore has in the past and continues to provide leadership for the nonprofit both locally and nationwide. Moore's dedication has been honored with Fresh Start's Founders Award and President's Award.

"As a donor and volunteer extraordinare, Fresh Start could not be where it is today without Erik," said Fresh Start CEO Shari Brasher. "Erik has been involved in every level of Fresh Start. He has provided valuable leadership. Serving three years as President of the board of directors and continues to provide direction and support on the Fresh Start Foundation board. His support has required a large commitment of his time and has required travel around the country. He has been part of the expansion project, taking Fresh Start into Chicago and he is now working to help bring the nonprofit to San Antonio."

Free of charge, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts provides highly specialized reconstructive plastic surgery and ongoing care to disadvantaged children and young people with physical and cosmetic deformities. A dynamic team of volunteer surgeons and medical professionals perform surgeries from cleft pallets to dental surgery. Fresh Start continues their help after the surgeries are completed with needed speech therapy and followup treatments. Fresh Start helps children that otherwise could not afford these instrumental procedures. The procedures are done in San Diego, California, but the children receiving the help are from all across the United States and the rest of the globe.

Once the father of two first heard about the work Fresh Start was doing, he says he couldn't help but get involved and stay involved. "This isn't something you can just give money to and walk away. Once I saw how transformational the changes are in the kids when they get the surgeries, I knew I had to do whatever possible to help these children for the long-term," said Moore. "For many of these kids, this isn't a one and done type of procedure. Many of them have to go back for multiple, sometimes dozens of surgeries to fix their issue. I couldn't see the need and not try to do something about it."

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts has helped 8,000 patients with the help of $43 million in donated services and medical supplies.

