Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health Joins Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance

IRVING, Texas, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science and artificial intelligence focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, announced today that Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health has joined Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance™ (The Alliance/POA). The Alliance is a collaborative network of leading cancer centers that work together to advance comprehensive cancer profiling and establish standards of care for molecular testing in oncology through research focused on predictive and prognostic markers that improve the clinical outcomes of patients with cancer.

Established in 1978, Moores Cancer Center is San Diego's only National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. This designation is reserved for centers with the highest achievements in cancer research, clinical care, education and community contributions. Moores Cancer Center's distinctive building on UC San Diego Health's La Jolla campus opened in 2005 and comprises two structures that share a common base: a three-story facility for clinical services and administration, and a five-story research tower. This design encourages interaction and intellectual exchanges between its world-renowned clinicians and researchers. Scientific findings and innovations made by Moores Cancer Center's 400 scientific members are changing how cancer is treated.

"Moores Cancer Center takes a transformative approach to cancer research and patient care," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "Through cancer prevention, detection and treatment, Moores' focus aligns with the POA's mission to expand precision oncology medicine and improve the lives of all patients with cancer."

"The POA brings together leading investigators from institutions across the U.S. to collaborate on investigator initiated research initiatives that largely aim to link clinical and molecular data to answer hypothesis-driven questions. This platform has tremendous value for advancing the impact of molecular profiling for patients with cancer," said oncologist and researcher Rana McKay, M.D., who is working alongside Scott Lippman, M.D., Director of Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego to bring research and clinical colleagues into the collaboration.

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes 49 cancer centers and academic institutions. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through the Caris Molecular Intelligence® platform, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker directed trials sponsored by Biopharma. Additionally, as a member of the POA, institutions have access to Caris CODEai™, the most comprehensive data solution in the industry with cancer treatment information and clinical outcomes data for over 244,000 patients covering over 1,000,000 data points per patient.

"Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health is one of the region's leaders in cancer-related research, clinical trials, cancer prevention and outreach programs," said Brian J. Brille, Vice Chairman of Caris Life Sciences. "Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance continues to grow in new and meaningful ways by partnering with cancer centers like Moores, which is devoted to delivering comprehensive care to patients and their families."

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science and artificial intelligence focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. The company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps physicians and cancer patients make more precise and personalized treatment decisions. MI Exome™ whole exome sequencing with 22,000 DNA genes, and MI Transcriptome™ whole transcriptome sequencing with 22,000 RNA genes along with cancer-related pathogens, bacteria, viruses and fungi analysis run on every patient provides the most comprehensive and clinically relevant DNA and RNA profiling available on the market.

Caris is also advancing precision medicine with Caris Artificial Intelligence, combining its market leading service offering, Caris Molecular Intelligence® with its proprietary artificial intelligence analytics engine, DEAN™, to analyze the whole exome, whole transcriptome and complete cancer proteome. This information, coupled with mature clinical outcomes on thousands of patients, provides unmatched molecular solutions for patients, physicians, payers and biopharmaceutical organizations.

Caris Pharmatech is changing the paradigm and streamlines the clinical trial process by assisting biopharma companies with accessing research-ready oncology sites for clinical trials. With over 350 research sites within the Caris Pharmatech Just-In-Time (JIT) Oncology Network, biopharma companies can identify and enroll more patients, faster. Caris Pharmatech Just-In-Time Clinical Trial Solutions focus on rapid site activation and patient enrollment to streamline the drug development process. By implementing Caris' Just-In-Time Trial-Matching System, Caris will automatically match patients to clinical trials and sites can be activated and eligible to enroll patients within one week.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences has offices in Phoenix, Denver, New York, and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

About UC San Diego Health

UC San Diego Health, the region's only academic health system, is dedicated to delivering outstanding patient care through commitment to community, groundbreaking research and inspired teaching. Its specialty care for serious and complex conditions is consistently ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report and other organizations. The 808-bed academic health system includes UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest and Jacobs Medical Center, Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center, Moores Cancer Center, Shiley Eye Institute, Koman Family Outpatient Pavilion and Altman Clinical and Translational Research Institute, all in La Jolla, as well as primary care and same-day services at clinics throughout Southern California. For more information, visit health.ucsd.edu.

