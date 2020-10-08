Moore's Global Media selected as direct-response media agency for No Kid Hungry

With more kids missing meals now that many cannot attend school in-person, No Kid Hungry launched this initiative across multiple media platforms and acquisition points, including online at helpnokidhungry.org to engage the public for support. This is part of Global Media's data-driven, cross-channel strategy to maximize storytelling and results for No Kid Hungry.

"We are very excited to use our experience to build a direct response advertising platform for No Kid Hungry," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. "Global Media will provide a data-driven omnichannel approach for No Kid Hungry. We're honored to provide them with the data across all media channels and acquisition points and advanced attribution modeling they need to make informed decisions and maximize results. At the end of the day, that means more meals for more children, and that's what it is all about."

Global Media will provide strategic services to manage all aspects of integrated direct response television programming for No Kid Hungry, including creative development, launch, analysis, ongoing day-to-day management and reporting. These services will optimize call centers and digital platforms, establish acknowledgment and premium fulfillment processes, improve data flow and more.

"Building a direct response television program was an important decision for us. We felt we needed to work with Global Media because they use data-driven methodology and have a history of success," said Diane Clifford, Managing Director for Constituent Development for Share Our Strength | No Kid Hungry. "We feel this platform gives us the ability to tell a powerful story. If we can educate and increase awareness we know viewers will help us solve the critical issue of childhood hunger in America."

No Kid Hungry will be tapping into other Moore companies for targeted services including:

DDTV, the foremost media buying architect for leading brands in the nonprofit industry, will purchase advertising placements to maximize impact for No Kid Hungry. DDTV uses a proprietary database that aligns client missions with target demographics through strategic media buying. Advanced cross-channel attribution analysis further quantifies purchasing performance.

Learn more about direct response advertising at mooredmgroup.com/drtv.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Join us at nokidhungry.org

About Global Media

Global Media, a Moore company, is the leading provider of omnichannel acquisition serivces for nonprofits. The company provides clients with a wholistic view of their media strategy, spend and results across television, digital and offline channels. Strategy is driven through analysis of data comprised of results from millions of response advertising commercial placements and direct donor communications every year. This approach makes sure each acquisition dollar is put in the channel and effort to maximize it.

About Moore

Moore is a global leader in performance-driven marketing solutions focused on all facets of the consumer experience. Comprised of 35 companies with more than 2,600 employees, Moore is dedicated to helping clients fulfill their missions. The organization provides services including strategic consulting, creative development, media planning and buying, research and analytics, production management and product fulfillment, database services and public relations to nonprofit, association, commercial and government clients, and is a key contributor to strengthening these sectors.

Meredith Resnick

[email protected]

202-549-0807

SOURCE Moore