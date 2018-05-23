Moorestown Visiting Nurse Association joins the growing enTouch network in New Jersey

"We're thrilled to provide innovative tools for our care providers and partners. The enTouch network will allow us to streamline care transitions, in-turn providing faster, more efficient care for our patients," said Jeff Defren, Vice President, Business Development at Moorestown VNA.

enTouch is a powerful community that connects everyone involved in a patient's Post-Acute Care (PAC), enabling real-time, HIPAA-compliant, and sometimes life-saving communications at the speed of touch. With the technology, post-acute care providers are seeing an increase in referral acceptance, faster transition times and reduced readmissions for upstream partners.

"We're proud to include Moorestown Visiting Nurse Association on the enTouch network. They have a powerful mission and are making an impact in the New Jersey area," said Tim Coulter, COO of PreparedHealth.

The partnership will expand the growing enTouch network in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area. With over 600 healthcare providers across the country, enTouch is quickly becoming the leading network for post-acute providers and their hospital partners.

About Moorestown Visiting Nurse Association

Founded in 1904, Moorestown Visiting Nurse Association is a non-profit organization that provides home care, palliative care, hospice, counseling and wellness services to families in Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties. To learn more call (856) 552-1300, email: services@moorestownvna.org, or visit the organization online at www.moorestownvna.org or facebook/moorestownvna.

About PreparedHealth

PreparedHealth is a Chicago-based healthcare technology company empowering patients and families to connect with their healthcare providers and enabling them to live independently in the comfort of their homes and communities. The company has built enTouch™, an innovative digital network for healthcare, connecting the hospital to the home and all of the providers in between. For more information, visit entouchnetwork.com.

