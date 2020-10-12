Mooresville, NC Heating and Air Conditioning Company Announces New Name: Peace Heating and Air Conditioning

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian and Tamara Pysz are pleased to announce that their Mooresville, North Carolina company now has a new name: Peace Heating and Air Conditioning.

To learn more about Peace Heating and Air Conditioning and the recent rebranding, please visit https://peaceheatingandairconditioning.com/2020/10/06/an-old-friend-with-a-new-name-peace-heating-and-air-conditioning/

As Brian Pysz noted, everything about Peace Heating and Air Conditioning will be exactly the same as when it was a franchisee, from the devotion to customer care to their efficient service and more. The recent rebranding reflects the owners' core values, as does their new slogan, "Where peace of mind meets heating and air conditioning."

Brian and Tamara said the reason for the company name change is very simple: They wanted a name which reflects who and what they are, what they believe should be the core of their business and what they want to inspire their customers to feel every time, with every service call.

"As you know if you've been one of our customers, from beginning to end it's a seamless process. We want to make you happy, we want to earn your business, we want you to tell other people about us and it will continue to be that way," Brian said, adding that the rebranded company is still at the same location, with the same trucks with their new logo and same friendly and experienced staff.

The new company name is also the phonetic pronunciation of Brian and Tamara's last name, which is something that their many satisfied customers have noted in reviews.

"After meeting Brian Pysz, that's what you get. Just a sense of peace, using this company," one reviewer noted.

About Peace Heating and Air Conditioning:

At Peace Heating And Air Conditioning, they are proud to be the local heating and AC & Heat Service experts, and they have the tools and expertise to install, repair and maintain all the climate control systems people need to breathe easily. Their highly qualified technicians provide only the best service, and they always work with each family's needs and long-term comfort in mind. For more information, please visit https://peaceheatingandairconditioning.com/

Peace Heating and Air Conditioning

131 Overhill Drive, #110

Mooresville, NC 28117

(704) 746-9723

SOURCE Peace Heating and Air Conditioning