Mooresville Plumbing Company Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Expands their Service Areas

Ultimate Plumbing & Repair is Now Able to Assist Even More Customers than Before

Aug 14, 2019, 11:37 ET

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Hughes, Owner and Founder of the Mooresville plumbing company Ultimate Plumbing & Repair, is pleased to announce that he has just expanded the plumbing service areas to better assist even more customers.

To check out a new blog that explains why Ultimate Plumbing & Repair is the best option for people who are looking for a plumber in Mooresville and beyond, please read https://ultimateplumbinginc.com/plumbing-repair-blog/when-searching-for-plumbing-companies-think-ultimate-plumbing-repair/.

As Hughes noted, Ultimate Plumbing now serves the greater Lake Norman and Charlotte metro areas, including:

  • Belmont, NC Plumber
  • Bessemer City, NC Plumber
  • Catawba, NC Plumber
  • Charlotte, NC Plumber
  • Cherryville, NC Plumber
  • China Grove, NC Plumber
  • Claremont, NC Plumber
  • Cleveland, NC Plumber
  • Concord, NC Plumber
  • Conover, NC Plumber
  • Cornelius, NC Plumber
  • Dallas, NC Plumber
  • Davidson, NC Plumber
  • Denver, NC Plumber
  • Gastonia, NC Plumber
  • Gold Hill, NC Plumber
  • Granite Falls, NC Plumber
  • Harmony, NC Plumber
  • Harrisburg, NC Plumber
  • Hickory, NC Plumber
  • Hiddenite, NC Plumber
  • Huntersville, NC Plumber
  • Indian Trail, NC Plumber
  • Iron Station, NC Plumber
  • Kannapolis, NC Plumber
  • Kings Mountain, NC Plumber
  • Landis, NC Plumber
  • Lexington, NC Plumber
  • Lincolnton, NC Plumber
  • Linwood, NC Plumber
  • Locust, NC Plumber
  • Lowell, NC Plumber
  • Maiden, NC Plumber
  • Matthews, NC Plumber
  • Midland, NC Plumber
  • Mint Hill, NC Plumber
  • Mocksville, NC Plumber
  • Mooresville, NC Plumber
  • Mount Holly, NC Plumber
  • Mount Pleasant, NC Plumber
  • Newton, NC Plumber
  • Pineville, NC Plumber
  • Rockwell, NC Plumber
  • Salisbury, NC Plumber
  • Sherrills Ford, NC Plumber
  • Stanfield, NC Plumber
  • Stanley, NC Plumber
  • Statesville, NC Plumber
  • Stony Point, NC Plumber
  • Taylorsville, NC Plumber
  • Troutman, NC Plumber
  • Vale, NC Plumber

About Ultimate Plumbing & Repair:

At Ultimate Plumbing & Repair in Mooresville, North Carolina, they pride themselves on the fact that they have never turned down a plumbing job. They offer quality residential, commercial and emergency plumbing repair services. For more information, please visit https://ultimateplumbinginc.com/.

Ultimate Plumbing & Repair
710 N. Broad Street Bldg.  5, Unit 28 
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 892-5843

SOURCE Ultimate Plumbing & Repair

