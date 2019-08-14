Mooresville Plumbing Company Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Expands their Service Areas
Ultimate Plumbing & Repair is Now Able to Assist Even More Customers than Before
Aug 14, 2019, 11:37 ET
MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Hughes, Owner and Founder of the Mooresville plumbing company Ultimate Plumbing & Repair, is pleased to announce that he has just expanded the plumbing service areas to better assist even more customers.
To check out a new blog that explains why Ultimate Plumbing & Repair is the best option for people who are looking for a plumber in Mooresville and beyond, please read https://ultimateplumbinginc.com/plumbing-repair-blog/when-searching-for-plumbing-companies-think-ultimate-plumbing-repair/.
As Hughes noted, Ultimate Plumbing now serves the greater Lake Norman and Charlotte metro areas, including:
- Belmont, NC Plumber
- Bessemer City, NC Plumber
- Catawba, NC Plumber
- Charlotte, NC Plumber
- Cherryville, NC Plumber
- China Grove, NC Plumber
- Claremont, NC Plumber
- Cleveland, NC Plumber
- Concord, NC Plumber
- Conover, NC Plumber
- Cornelius, NC Plumber
- Dallas, NC Plumber
- Davidson, NC Plumber
- Denver, NC Plumber
- Gastonia, NC Plumber
- Gold Hill, NC Plumber
- Granite Falls, NC Plumber
- Harmony, NC Plumber
- Harrisburg, NC Plumber
- Hickory, NC Plumber
- Hiddenite, NC Plumber
- Huntersville, NC Plumber
- Indian Trail, NC Plumber
- Iron Station, NC Plumber
- Kannapolis, NC Plumber
- Kings Mountain, NC Plumber
- Landis, NC Plumber
- Lexington, NC Plumber
- Lincolnton, NC Plumber
- Linwood, NC Plumber
- Locust, NC Plumber
- Lowell, NC Plumber
- Maiden, NC Plumber
- Matthews, NC Plumber
- Midland, NC Plumber
- Mint Hill, NC Plumber
- Mocksville, NC Plumber
- Mooresville, NC Plumber
- Mount Holly, NC Plumber
- Mount Pleasant, NC Plumber
- Newton, NC Plumber
- Pineville, NC Plumber
- Rockwell, NC Plumber
- Salisbury, NC Plumber
- Sherrills Ford, NC Plumber
- Stanfield, NC Plumber
- Stanley, NC Plumber
- Statesville, NC Plumber
- Stony Point, NC Plumber
- Taylorsville, NC Plumber
- Troutman, NC Plumber
- Vale, NC Plumber
About Ultimate Plumbing & Repair:
At Ultimate Plumbing & Repair in Mooresville, North Carolina, they pride themselves on the fact that they have never turned down a plumbing job. They offer quality residential, commercial and emergency plumbing repair services. For more information, please visit https://ultimateplumbinginc.com/.
Ultimate Plumbing & Repair
710 N. Broad Street Bldg. 5, Unit 28
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 892-5843
SOURCE Ultimate Plumbing & Repair
Share this article