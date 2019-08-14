Mooresville Plumbing Company Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Expands their Service Areas

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Hughes, Owner and Founder of the Mooresville plumbing company Ultimate Plumbing & Repair, is pleased to announce that he has just expanded the plumbing service areas to better assist even more customers.

To check out a new blog that explains why Ultimate Plumbing & Repair is the best option for people who are looking for a plumber in Mooresville and beyond, please read https://ultimateplumbinginc.com/plumbing-repair-blog/when-searching-for-plumbing-companies-think-ultimate-plumbing-repair/.

As Hughes noted, Ultimate Plumbing now serves the greater Lake Norman and Charlotte metro areas, including:

Belmont, NC

Bessemer City, NC

Catawba, NC

Charlotte, NC

Cherryville, NC

China Grove, NC

Claremont, NC

Cleveland, NC

Concord, NC

Conover, NC

Cornelius, NC

Dallas, NC

Davidson, NC

Denver, NC

Gastonia, NC

Gold Hill, NC

Granite Falls, NC

Harmony, NC

Harrisburg, NC

Hickory, NC

Hiddenite, NC

Huntersville, NC

Indian Trail, NC

Iron Station, NC

Kannapolis, NC

Kings Mountain, NC

Landis, NC

Lexington, NC

Lincolnton, NC

Linwood, NC

Locust, NC

Lowell, NC

Maiden, NC

Matthews, NC

Midland, NC

Mint Hill, NC

Mocksville, NC

Mooresville, NC

Mount Holly, NC

Mount Pleasant, NC

Newton, NC

Pineville, NC

Rockwell, NC

Salisbury, NC

Sherrills Ford, NC

Stanfield, NC

Stanley, NC

Statesville, NC

Stony Point, NC

Taylorsville, NC

Troutman, NC

Vale, NC

About Ultimate Plumbing & Repair:

At Ultimate Plumbing & Repair in Mooresville, North Carolina, they pride themselves on the fact that they have never turned down a plumbing job. They offer quality residential, commercial and emergency plumbing repair services. For more information, please visit https://ultimateplumbinginc.com/.

Ultimate Plumbing & Repair

710 N. Broad Street Bldg. 5, Unit 28

Mooresville, NC 28115

(704) 892-5843

