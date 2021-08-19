Moorgate Completes Sale of Telescope to Bally's

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moorgate Capital Partners, LLC ("Moorgate"), a middle-market merchant bank focused on the technology, media, and communications industries, is pleased to announce the sale of one of its portfolio companies, Telescope Inc., the leading provider of real-time fan engagement solutions for live events, gamified second screen experiences and interactive livestreams, to Bally's Corporation.

Telescope's first-in-class products and services will amplify the Bally's Interactive, Bally Bet and Bally Sports brands, enabling viewers and players to have an integrated experience that allows them to engage on a multitude of platforms and channels, including online and offline. By delivering customized and interactive content, as well as deeply engaging social experiences, Telescope will connect with Bally's customers in innovative ways, providing opportunities for Bally's to attract a younger demographic and augment its loyal customer base. In addition, Telescope provides industry-leading voting solutions via social, online and SMS; sweepstakes, and contests to rewards fans; content creation services; livestreaming with custom graphics for all mediums; and campaign management tools that optimize audience engagement.

"It was a pleasure to work with the team at Moorgate. Not only did they partner with us to find our equity partner H.I.G., but they also co-invested and provided real leadership and insight while on our board," commented Telescope Executive Chairman Jason George.

Telescope powers immersive mass-scale participation initiatives across any digital device with record-breaking results, delivering numerous 'firsts' in the industry. Telescope holds six Guinness Book of World Records, and has won 39 Shorty Awards, four Clio Awards, and a handful of Emmy nominations. Telescope was also honored to be named the 2021 Agency of the Year (Mid-Sized) by Shorty Awards.

About Moorgate Capital Partners, LLC

Moorgate Capital Partners is an independent merchant banking and advisory firm that looks to partner with industry-leading executives and management teams to source and acquire middle-market growth companies in the technology, media, and communications industries. Additionally, Moorgate provides independent, trusted advisory services and outsourced corporate development to a focused group of clients. Moorgate has offices in San Francisco and New York City. For more information, visit www.MoorgatePartners.com.

About Telescope Inc.

Telescope Inc. is the leading provider of real-time fan engagement solutions for live events, gamified second screen experiences and interactive livestreams. Backed by over 19 years of experience and unique expertise, Telescope is trusted by the world's largest entertainment and sports media properties, social platforms, and leading Fortune 500 brands. The company recognizes clients' distinct needs and pairs them with the best solution via a wide range of products and capabilities, to ensure that they connect to their audiences in innovative ways by delivering relevant, interactive content and deeply engaging social experiences. For more information, visit www.telescope.tv.

Contact:

Jeffrey Seddon

Vice President

[email protected]

